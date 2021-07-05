Rafters Outslugged by Booyah in Green Bay Shootout

July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







ASHWAUBENON, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-17) fell short 10-8 on the road to the Green Bay Booyah (13-22) in a high-scoring hot and humid Monday matinee. Wisconsin Rafters left the game-tying run on base in the ninth.

With the Rafters trailing 10-3 in the seventh Elijah Dickerson (La Salle) unleashed a two-run home run over the right-field wall.

Wisconsin Rapids continued the rally in the ninth, plating three runs courtesy of three singles and two doubles. Josh Nicoloff (Kansas State) came off the bench for a key two-out RBI ground-rule double. Couper Cornblum (Wichita State) followed with an RBI base hit, cutting the lead to two. The Rafters then flew out to right to end the game with the tying run at first base.

With the game tied at one, the Booyah seized control of the game with back-to-back four-run innings in the fourth and fifth. Rafters' pitchers Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern) and Nick Torres (Long Island) limited the Booyah damage to just one run in the sixth through eighth innings.

The Rafters' McKinley Erves (La Grange) came off the bench to increase his hitting streak to a team-high eleven games. Monday's game was just the third time this season the Rafters have allowed double-digit runs. Wisconsin Rapids has completed the 36 game first half of the Northwoods League regular season.

The second half of the season starts Tuesday as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters open a two-game set at Witter Field with the Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM in Wisconsin Rapids.

It's Christmas in July at the ballpark with a special guest appearance from Santa Claus. You can listen to the action on WFHR AM 1320 and watch it on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.