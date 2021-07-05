Iadisernia Hits Fifth Homer, Mallards Sweep Kingfish

Following a walk-off win on Independence Day, the Madison Mallards (16-18) hosted the Kenosha Kingfish for the finale of their two-game set and came away with a 3-2 win to complete the sweep.

It was an eventful first inning for both teams as the Kingfish went on top right away on an RBI-double from Cam Redding (Saint Louis).

In the bottom of the first, Alex Iadisernia (Elon) put the Mallards in the lead with an opposite field homer out to left. It was Iadiernia's fifth homer on the season, putting him atop the team leaderboard and in a tie for third in the Northwoods League.

Mallards starter Jake Baldino (Kent State) had his best outing of the season, pitching six innings and only allowing the one run in the first. He picked up the win, striking out five and allowing just four hits.

In the third, the Mallards tacked on their third run of the game on a wild pitch that scored Matt Scannell (Princeton) from third. Scannell hit in the leadoff spot today for the first time after hitting the walk-off single last night.

The Kingfish scored a run in the top of seventh to bring their deficit to one, but Mallards reliever Jared Fong (Washington - St. Louis) worked out of a bases loaded, nobody out jam to retain the Mallards lead.

Theo Denlinger (Bradley) then came into the game in the ninth to pick up his third save of the season. With one out and one on, Nick Gonzalez (USF) caught a line drive at shortstop and threw to first for the double play.

Tonight's win takes the Kingfish out of contention for the first half title and a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs. They needed to win against Madison and have Traverse City lose to Kalamazoo tonight.

This game concludes the four-game home-stand for the Mallards. They will head to Fond Du Lac tomorrow in the first game of the second half in the first of a home-and-home series with the Dock Spiders. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

