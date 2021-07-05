"Winners Find a Way," Playoff Ticket Punched for TVC
July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The (21-15) Traverse City Pit Spitters clinched a playoff berth by narrowly winning the first half title in a very competitive Great Lakes East division.
The Pit Spitters watched anxiously as the Kenosha Kingfish lost to the Madison Mallards, officially giving them the first half title.
After the sweep of Traverse City, Kenosha held the tie breaker in the standings. The Pit Spitters needed two wins and a Kingfish loss or one win and two Kingfish losses to clinch the title. After the Pit Spitters 16-2 win over the Growlers yesterday and Kenosha's 4-3 loss to Madison, the Pit Spitters entered the day in control of their own destiny. With the Kenosha-Madison game at 2:05 ET and the Traverse City-Kalamazoo game at 6:35 ET, the Pit Spitters watched the game unfold, and when Madison swept Kenosha with a 3-2 win, the celebration started.
"Each year that I'm here and even after I'm gone, I want to see [Traverse City] continue to be the best place in collegiate summer league baseball," Head Coach Josh Rebandt said.
The Pit Spitters celebrated on the field with a quick speech from Rebandt before showering themselves not with champagne, but with Bang energy drinks.
"Winners find a way," Pit Spitter closer Evan Gates said. "Never forget that."
