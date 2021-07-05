Woodchucks-Chinooks Postponed to July 12
July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
Heavy rain and lightning postponed Monday night's game between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Lakeshore Chinooks. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Monday July 12, with the start time to be determined.
Fans who purchased tickets to Monday's rainout will be able to use their ticket stub as a general admission pass to any remaining home game on the Woodchucks' schedule.
The Chucks have now concluded the first half with a 21-14 record, their best record in any half-season since 2014.
Up Next
The Woodchucks host the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow for 6:05 p.m. first pitch with postgame Independence Day fireworks. The last day of the first half of the season is Monday July 5, a 6:35 p.m. first pitch time against Lakeshore.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021
- Pit Spitters End First Half with Biggest Loss of Season - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Fall to Madison in Series Finale - Kenosha Kingfish
- Larks, MoonDogs Series Finale Suspended - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks-Chinooks Postponed to July 12 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Outslugged by Booyah in Green Bay Shootout - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Complete Sweep - Green Bay Booyah
- Iadisernia Hits Fifth Homer, Mallards Sweep Kingfish - Madison Mallards
- Express secure first win after 4 days off - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Win First Half Division Championship - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- La Crosse Gets Shutout, Falls to Waterloo 13-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Host Kingfish Looking for Sweep - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Return Home for Matinee - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Drop Series Opener in Eau Claire - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.