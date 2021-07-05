Woodchucks-Chinooks Postponed to July 12

July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







Heavy rain and lightning postponed Monday night's game between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Lakeshore Chinooks. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Monday July 12, with the start time to be determined.

Fans who purchased tickets to Monday's rainout will be able to use their ticket stub as a general admission pass to any remaining home game on the Woodchucks' schedule.

The Chucks have now concluded the first half with a 21-14 record, their best record in any half-season since 2014.

Up Next

The Woodchucks host the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow for 6:05 p.m. first pitch with postgame Independence Day fireworks. The last day of the first half of the season is Monday July 5, a 6:35 p.m. first pitch time against Lakeshore.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.