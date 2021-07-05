Larks, MoonDogs Series Finale Suspended
July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
Unfortunately, tonight's game (July 5th) has been suspended due to the weather. The Larks will play a doubleheader in Mankato on August 9th with the Larks being the home team & resuming play from tonight.
What does this mean for all of our fans?
If you had a ticket to tonight's game, call our box office (701-557-7600) or come to the office & you will receive a ticket to another game THIS SEASON based on availability.
Food & beverage was included throughout tonight's Cloverdale Foods Company Weather Delay. Your new tickets to a later game will not include food & beverage.
Our next home game will be Thursday, July 8th against the Eau Claire Express at 6:35 PM!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021
- Pit Spitters End First Half with Biggest Loss of Season - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Fall to Madison in Series Finale - Kenosha Kingfish
- Larks, MoonDogs Series Finale Suspended - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks-Chinooks Postponed to July 12 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Outslugged by Booyah in Green Bay Shootout - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Complete Sweep - Green Bay Booyah
- Iadisernia Hits Fifth Homer, Mallards Sweep Kingfish - Madison Mallards
- Express secure first win after 4 days off - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Win First Half Division Championship - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- La Crosse Gets Shutout, Falls to Waterloo 13-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Host Kingfish Looking for Sweep - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Return Home for Matinee - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Drop Series Opener in Eau Claire - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.