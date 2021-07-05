Larks, MoonDogs Series Finale Suspended

Unfortunately, tonight's game (July 5th) has been suspended due to the weather. The Larks will play a doubleheader in Mankato on August 9th with the Larks being the home team & resuming play from tonight.

What does this mean for all of our fans?

If you had a ticket to tonight's game, call our box office (701-557-7600) or come to the office & you will receive a ticket to another game THIS SEASON based on availability.

Food & beverage was included throughout tonight's Cloverdale Foods Company Weather Delay. Your new tickets to a later game will not include food & beverage.

Our next home game will be Thursday, July 8th against the Eau Claire Express at 6:35 PM!

