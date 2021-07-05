Mallards Host Kingfish Looking for Sweep

Following a walk-off win on Independence Day, the Madison Mallards (15-18) are back at the Duck Pond early today for a 1:05 p.m. series finale against the Kenosha Kingfish (19-14).

Matt Scannell (Princeton) came up with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth and walked it off with a single past the left fielder. It was the second walk-off of the season for the Mallards.

Tonight, the Mallards will send starter Jake Baldino (Kent State) to the hill. Baldino has made three starts and seven appearances, pitching 20.2 total innings and owning a 6.10 ERA.

The Kingfish will send Trent Turzenski (Valparaiso) to the mound to start. Turzenski has made five starts this season with a 2-2 record and a 4.15 ERA.

Today's game has big playoff implications for the Kingfish. If the Kingfish win today against the Mallards and Traverse City loses to Kalamazoo, the Kenosha will win the first half, clinching a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.

Today is the first early (1:05) start at the Duck Pond this season and will conclude the Mallards four-game homestand. Tomorrow, the Mallards will start a home-and-home series with Fond Du Lac to kick off the second half. First pitch in Fond Du Lac tomorrow is at 6:35 p.m.

