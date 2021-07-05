Dock Spiders Win First Half Division Championship

July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







The Dock Spiders (Record 22-13) clinched the First Half Great Lakes West Division Championship on Sunday Evening. The First Half Championship guarantees the Dock Spiders at least one home playoff game in the 2021 Northwoods League playoffs. The Northwood League playoffs are scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 15th and will run through Friday, August 20th. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series between the Dock Spiders and the Great Lakes West Division winner of the second half. Home field advantage is determined by best overall record, and the winner advances to the Great Lakes Divisional Championship.

The Dock Spiders will be hosting a home playoff game on either Sunday, August 15th or Monday, August 16th. Dock Spiders ticket package holders will have priority for playoff tickets and additional details on playoff ticket availability for the general public will be announced soon.

Single game tickets for all regular season games during the 2021 season are on now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.