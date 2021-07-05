Bombers Have Largest Win of the Season to End the First Half

July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI. - The Bombers win 12-3 over the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Monday night to end the first half of the season. The nine-run margin is their largest in 2021. Kokomo was hindered by three errors and poor pitching. Battle Creek walked 12 times which ties a season high that was set back against Kokomo on June 10.

The scoring got started in the first inning. Ed Johnson was hit by a pitch to lead it off and after Nicholas Powell walked, Aaron Beck reached on an E4 that scored Johnson from second base. The Jackrabbits did comeback and take the lead in the third though. Jakob Marsee drove in Camden Vazquez on an RBI ground out and Gavin Grant had an RBI single to give Kokomo a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the wheels fell off the bus for Kokomo. Brandon Clarke came in and gave up four runs on four walks and a hit. Heath Hood, Drew Dyer, Powell, and Beck all walked. Hood scored on an RBI walk by Powell. Dyer and Johnson scored on a 2 RBI single by Caleb Balgaard. Then, some heads up baserunning by Beck as he was caught stealing to end the inning but stayed in a rundown long enough so Powell could steal home. The Bombers took a 5-2 lead and never looked back.

Hood scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth and then another big inning in the seventh for Battle Creek. Hood singled, Stephen Krause walked, and then Dyer drove in hood with an RBI single. Johnson followed that up with an RBI double to score Krause. Powell drove in a run on a ground out to the shortstop Adam Crampton and Balgaard scored on an E4 during a fielder's choice for the second out of the inning.

Kokomo got one back in the top of the eighth but that would be it for them. Dyer doubled home a run in the next inning to make it 12-3. Jack Merrifield moved from third to the mound in the ninth and shut the door only allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Tanner McNamara gets the win for Battle Creek and improves to 4-0 on the season. He pitched five innings only allowing two runs on four hits. Adam Davis threw three innings in relief and only allowed one run and struck out two. Clarke gets the loss for Kokomo, and they fall to 20-16 on the year, just short of first in the East. Battle Creek goes to 13-21 and tries to take the momentum into the second half. The Bombers have their first taste of interleague play as they welcome the Wisconsin Woodchucks for two games. First one is Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.