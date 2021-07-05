Huskies Finish First Half in the Wrong Column

Duluth, Minn. - In the final game of the first half, the Huskies got off to a hot start in the first third of the game but faltered late in an 8-5 loss to the Rochester Honkers.

Duluth offered southpaw, Caden Griffin (1-2) on Monday night. Although effective at avoiding contact, he walked eight batters. He allowed no hits through the first four innings and posted a line of 4.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 2 K. He was backed by the trio of Michael Sarhatt, Zach Statzer, and Ethan Hammerberg. Statzer was tabbed with the loss under the lights at Wade Stadium after the Honkers took the lead on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Mac Horvath, who is making a strong case for an all-star appearance. Horvath went 1-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base, and the sacrifice.

It seemed as if the Huskies put on cruise control after 1st year Manager, Paul Weidner was ejected after arguing a call at 1st Base. Following the tossing of their skipper, Rochester scored seven unanswered runs and never looked back. Through an impressive bullpen performance, three Honkers helped Rochester earn their 15th win of the season. Marcus Krupke (1-4) secured his first win of the year as he was first to enter after starter, Kenny Lippman exited. The Honkers were gifted four errors on behalf of the Huskies and capitalized on all four.

Charlie Rhee delivered at the plate through five innings, going 3-for-3 in those appearances including a double and a run scored in the 1st. He finished 3-for-5 and made a handful of plays in Left Field. Mike Boeve continues his dominance at the plate, singling twice. In the 9th, when the game looked out of reach, Michael Brooks pinch-hit for Brett Paulsen and rocked a leadoff double to left-center field, he scored the lone run in the 9th.

Duluth will travel to Eau Claire to kick off the second half facing their division foe, the Eau Claire Express in Carson Park for a home-and-home. The Huskies will see a clean slate, a 0-0 record with probable Johnny Guzman taking the bump. In his second to last start, he battled the Express back on June 23rd and posted an impressive 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K in a Huskies' 4-0 victory.

