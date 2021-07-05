Booyah Complete Sweep

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah finished off a home-and-home sweep of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday at Capital Credit Union Park on Monday afternoon.

Green Bay drew first blood in the second inning when Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a double to right-center field that scored Preston Hall (College of Charleston) all the way from first.

The Rafters evened it up in the fourth, but the Booyah answered right back with four runs in the fourth thanks to RBIs by Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Dayson Croes (Quincy).

The Rafters tried to chip away at the deficit by scoring one in the fifth, but again the Booyah punched back with another four in the fifth as they took advantage of the bases loaded with no outs. In the sixth, the Rafters again attempted to claw back with one run, but the Booyah came right back with another run.

The Rafters scored two in the seventh and made it interesting in the ninth when they scored three. The go-ahead run came to the dish in the ninth, but Zac Czerniawski (College of Southern Nevada) got him to fly out to Pearson in right field to end the game.

With the win, the Booyah have now won three straight games.

The Booyah will be in Mequon tomorrow to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from Kapco Park.

