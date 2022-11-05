Pinho And Daws Lead Comets Over Americans, 2-1

Utica, NY - Only one day removed from their matchup in Rochester, the Utica Comets went right back at it against their division foe, the Americans. On Friday night the Comets lost the contest but this time, inside the Adirondack Bank Center in front of a capacity crowd, the Comets avenged their previous night's loss by a 2-1 score on the strength of Brian Pinho's two points and goaltender Nico Daws' stellar play in net making 22 of 23 saves.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets got an opportunity on the man-advantage the red-hot Brian Pinho struck for a goal at 16:29. During the play, Nolan Stevens drove the goal and forced Rochester goalie Michael Houser to make a sprawling save. The puck laid in the crease on the goal-line when Pinho knifed it into the net for the 1-0 Comets lead. Through forty minutes, that was the game's only goal.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets once again sent the crowd to their feet, and it was Nolan Foote who struck at 3:03 into the period. Pinho registered his second point of the game while Tyler Wotherspoon collected his first assist of the year and helped the Comets to a 2-0 lead. The Amerks finally found the back of the net as forward Brett Murray was the recipient of a favorable bounce and shoveled the puck into the net behind Rochester goalie, Michael Houser at 12:45. Despite the goal, and with the goaltender pulled late, the Comets held onto to win by a 2-1 score.

The Comets are back on the ice against the Laval Rocket on Friday night at home for a 7:00 PM puck drop before heading on the road to take on Syracuse the following night. Tickets are on sale now.Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

