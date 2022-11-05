Silver Knights Come Up Short, 3-1, In Series Opener Against Condors

November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-1, at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday, Nov. 4. Gage Quinney scored his first goal of the season.

The Silver Knights were the first on the board, scoring at 6:28 in the first period. Quinney, assisted by Sakari Manninen and Daniil Miromanov, scored on the power-play to give the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead.

The Condors tied things up at 16:48 with a goal from Raphael Lavoie. The remainder of the first period would remain scoreless.

Bakersfield scored again late in the second. Noah Philp made it a 2-1 game, with assists going to Mattias Janmark and Philip Kemp.

Klim Kostin gave the Condors a 3-1 lead on an unassisted goal early in the third period.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home tomorrow evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.