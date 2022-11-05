Bridgeport Islanders Clash with Wolf Pack Tonight at 7 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-1-1-0) look to remain perfect at home (3-0-0-0) and will try to push their unbeaten in regulation streak to eight games tonight as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (2-3-1-1) at 7 p.m. The Islanders are 6-0-1-0 in their last seven and have scored four goals or more in each of their last six. On Tuesday, William Dufour lifted Bridgeport to a 4-3 shootout win against the Charlotte Checkers at Total Mortgage Arena, beating Alex Lyon on his first pro shootout attempt. Andy Andreoff collected a power-play goal for the fourth straight game, and Aatu Raty and Vincent Sevigny (first pro goal) also scored. Cory Schneider (5-0-0) made 32 saves to remain perfect.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the second of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the second of six at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-0-0-0 against its in-state rival following a 5-2 win at home on Oct. 23rd. Ruslan Iskhakov led the way that afternoon with two points (both assists), while five different scorers beat Hartford's Dylan Garand. Cory Schneider made 34 saves. Each of the first three meetings will take place in Bridgeport, but five of the final seven will be in Hartford.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack finish a two-game road trip tonight still searching for their first win away from XL Center (0-3-1-0). Hartford suffered a 5-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds in Massachusetts last night, with veteran forward Turner Elson scoring the lone goal at 8:34 of the third period. It was the second time Hartford has been held to just one goal, and its offense now ranks 31st in the AHL (2.43 goals/game). Louis Domingue (1-1-2) made 17 saves on 21 shots.

AHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Ruslan Iskhakov was named AHL Rookie of the Month for October, recording 11 points (4g, 7a) in eight games. He's tied for first among all rookies in scoring and leads all Bridgeport players. His 11 points are tied for ninth most in the entire league. The 22-year-old forward had a six-game point streak and five-game assist streak come to an end on Tuesday. He has multiple points in four of his last five.

POWER UP

Andy Andreoff has scored a power-play goal in four straight games. His four-game goal streak is tied for the longest active streak in the AHL. In fact, each of his team-leading five goals this season have come on the power play, putting him in sole possession of first place in the league. His goal on Tuesday against the Checkers was his 200th career AHL point and helped the Islanders boost their power-play success rate to 31.3% (10-for-32), second best in the AHL behind Toronto.

MR. 300

Brent Thompson is the 22nd head coach to ever win 300 AHL games. He is also the fourth active head coach to reach that mark following Kevin Dineen (Utica), Todd Nelson (Hershey) and Roy Sommer (San Diego). In his 10th season, Thompson is the longest tenured head coach with his current club in the AHL.

QUICK HITS

Cory Schneider is 5-0-0 and his five wins share first place in the AHL... Schneider ranks 10th in minutes played (307:11) and ninth in saves (146)... Aatu Raty has scored in back-to-back games... Samuel Bolduc enters the weekend on a career-high six-game point streak (1g, 9a)... Bolduc leads all AHL defensemen with nine assists... The Islanders' offense leads the league (4.38 goals/game) and has recorded at least four goals in six straight outings.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (7-4-0); Last: 5-2 W at STL, Thursday -- Next: Today at DET, 1 p.m.

Worcester Railers (6-0-0-0); Last: 4-3 OTW vs. NFL, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. NOR, 7:05 p.m.

