Detroit Recalls Austin Czarnik

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik is tied for the team lead with 10 points (5-5-10) in the first eight games of the season, with his five goals tied for 10th in the AHL. Czarnik has totaled a least one point in seven of the eight games and started the campaign with five points (3-2-5) in the first two contests. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The 29-year-old was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 for and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016. Czarnik will become the 195th Griffin to compete in the NHL if he receives game time.

