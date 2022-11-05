Bears Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Penguins
November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - Mike Sgarbossa and Ethen Frank scored, and Zach Fucale made 30 stops as the Hershey Bears (4-2-2-0) earned their first road victory of the season with a 2-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-1-1-0) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The two teams played through a scoreless first period, as the Penguins outshot the Bears by a 13-6 margin.
Despite several penalties that forced them to the defensive zone in the middle frame, the Bears penalty-killing unit kept the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton attack at bay.
Sgarbossa got the Chocolate and White on the board at 13:23 when he redirected Mike Vecchione's pass behind Dustin Tokarski for his third goal of the season. Vincent Iorio earned the secondary assist.
After going to the man advantage for the first time in the game, the Bears quickly converted with a power-play goal from Frank at 18:30, as the forward one-timed a feed from Sam Anas past Tokarski, with Bobby Nardella also picking up an assist.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shifted back to offense in the third period, as Alexander Nylander scored at 19:05 during a 6-on-4 man advantage with Tokarski pulled for an extra skater, one of 14 total shots mustered by the Penguins in the stanza that ultimately spoiled the shutout bid for Fucale.
Shots finished 31-27 favoring the Penguins. Fucale finished the night 30-for-31 for the Bears, while Tokarski was 25-for-27. Hershey was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 1-for-6.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Penguins on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2022
- Bussi's 25 Saves in Relief Lift P-Bruins to Victory Over Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Get Better of T-Birds in Another 1-Goal Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Falls Short against Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Score Twice Late, But Islanders Withstand Rally to Knock off Hartford 5-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pinho And Daws Lead Comets Over Americans, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Fall to Hershey, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Suffer Rare Home Loss to Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Shut Out Checkers, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cam York Scores OT Winner at Laval - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pilon Returns to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Pat Nagle Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders for Round Two of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls Austin Czarnik - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Clash with Wolf Pack Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- GAME Preview: November 5 vs. Hershey Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs and Griffs Battle on Top Gun Night - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Loses 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Hold off Firebirds in 5-2 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Admirals Win Fifth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Come Up Short, 3-1, In Series Opener Against Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Berggren's Overtime Heroics Lift Griffins Over Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dean Stewart Scores His First of the Season for Moose in Loss - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.