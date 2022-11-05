Bears Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Penguins

November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - Mike Sgarbossa and Ethen Frank scored, and Zach Fucale made 30 stops as the Hershey Bears (4-2-2-0) earned their first road victory of the season with a 2-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-1-1-0) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The two teams played through a scoreless first period, as the Penguins outshot the Bears by a 13-6 margin.

Despite several penalties that forced them to the defensive zone in the middle frame, the Bears penalty-killing unit kept the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton attack at bay.

Sgarbossa got the Chocolate and White on the board at 13:23 when he redirected Mike Vecchione's pass behind Dustin Tokarski for his third goal of the season. Vincent Iorio earned the secondary assist.

After going to the man advantage for the first time in the game, the Bears quickly converted with a power-play goal from Frank at 18:30, as the forward one-timed a feed from Sam Anas past Tokarski, with Bobby Nardella also picking up an assist.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shifted back to offense in the third period, as Alexander Nylander scored at 19:05 during a 6-on-4 man advantage with Tokarski pulled for an extra skater, one of 14 total shots mustered by the Penguins in the stanza that ultimately spoiled the shutout bid for Fucale.

Shots finished 31-27 favoring the Penguins. Fucale finished the night 30-for-31 for the Bears, while Tokarski was 25-for-27. Hershey was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 1-for-6.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Penguins on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.