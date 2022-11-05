Pilon Returns to Chocolate and White

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Garrett Pilon has been loaned to Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Pilon, 24, has collected five points (1g, 4a) in seven games this season for Hershey. He led Hershey in goals last season (17), and posted career-bests in assists (25) and points (42) over 60 games with the Chocolate and White.

He has appeared in three career NHL games for the Capitals, scoring his first NHL goal on Nov. 16, 2021 at Anaheim. He did not see any game action during his latest recall.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena tonight at 6:05 p.m., before returning home to GIANT Center to host the Penguins on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

