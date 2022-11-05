Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in Battle of Ontario

The Toronto Marlies continue their Royal Road Trip in a face-off against the Belleville Senators on Saturday night. This marks the first of twelve times the two teams will meet this season in The Battle of Ontario.

In the 2021-22 season, the Marlies were 6-5-1-0 against their divisional rivals. However, in the last five years, Toronto has a 17-20-5-0 record against the Senators.

Toronto is coming off of a 5-4 Overtime win against Laval, extending their record on the road to 4-1-0-0. The Marlies have now won 5 in a row and are 4-0 on the Royal Road trip heading into Saturday's game. Belleville is coming off of a 3-2 win against LeHigh Valley on Friday night. They now have a 4-4-1-0 record to start the season.

Players to watch for on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson who has 13 points in his last seven games, and Logan Shaw who has seven points in his last two games. On the Belleville side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 12 points (4G, 8A).

Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.

