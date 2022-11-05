Pat Nagle Recalled from Reading

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that goaltender Pat Nagle has been recalled from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Nagle, 35, has played in three games with Reading this season going 1-2-0, 4.71, .823. He was a valuable piece of the team's goaltending depth in 2021-22 playing a personal-high 22 AHL games in a season going 10-6-6 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. Nagle also played in 17 games with Reading last year where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925.

Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February.

The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 203 career wins. For his career, Nagle has played in 62 AHL games, mostly with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-24-8, 2.70, .905. In the ECHL, he has played in 347 contests recording an all-time record of 202-88-36 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in a career that has included ECHL stints with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne, Toledo and Reading as well AHL stops in Syracuse, Rochester, Utica, Grand Rapids, and Lehigh Valley.

