Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m.

November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first match of a weekend home-and-home set beginning at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey enters tonight's battle with the Baby Pens seeking its first road victory of the campaign.

Hershey Bears (3-2-2-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-3-1-0)

November 5, 2022 | 6:05 p.m. | Game 8 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Jack Young (24), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Jud Ritter (34)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey extended its season-opening point streak on home ice to four games with a 4-1 victory on Oct. 30 over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Mike Sgarbossa scored a pair of goals in the first period for his first tallies of the season, while Mike Vecchione netted a power-play strike along with two helpers, and linemate Sam Anas collected two assists as well. Defenseman Bobby Nardella added a goal and an assist, while Zach Fucale made 22 saves to secure the win for the Bears. The Penguins have been idle since getting the upper hand on the Bears in a 2-1 overtime win on Oct. 29, which has pushed their win streak to six consecutive games. Corey Andonovski tied the game at 1-1 with a late first period goal, and Filip Hallander netted the game-winner for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 3:32 of the overtime period, while Filip Lindberg made 26 saves.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the second game of this season's I-81 rivalry series. Hershey earned a point in the 2-1 overtime loss on Oct. 29 at GIANT Center. Sonny Milano scored the lone goal for the Bears in the first period, while Hunter Shepard made 27 saves. This evening's game marks the first of six games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

BOBBY'S WORLD:

Defender Bobby Nardella's two points on Sunday gives him five (1g, 4a) in his last six contests, and he entered the week tied for 15th in scoring among all AHL blueliners. The fourth-year pro is the only remaining Bears rearguard to have played in more than one game this season and has recorded an even or greater plus-minus in every game this season.

TWO-HEADED MONSTER IN NET:

Zach Fucale and Hunter Shepard each saw time in net last week for Hershey, with Fucale posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a 0.900 save percentage over two appearances, while Shepard went 0-0-1 along with a 1.90 GAA and a 0.931 save percentage. The goaltending tandem entered the week as one of five that ranked in the AHL's top 20 in GAA for the season, with Fucale (2.23) ranked 15th and Shepard (2.42) at 20th. Shepard, who got the nod in net last weekend against the Penguins, provides an intriguing option as well - the netminder boasts a 4-1-1 record against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 0.954 save percentage in six career outings for Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears will be without the services of forwards Garrett Pilon and Sonny Milano, along with defender Lucas Johansen, following Wednesday's recall of the trio by the Washington Capitals. The Caps face the Arizona Coyotes as they open a four-game homestand tonight at Capital One Arena...Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Corey Andonovski enters tonight's game riding a three-game point streak (2g-2a)...Hershey leads the AHL with a league-low 24.57 shots against per game, while the Penguins are third in the AHL (and first among Atlantic Division clubs) in terms of shots on goal, averaging an even 34 shots on net per game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.