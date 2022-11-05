Wolf Pack Score Twice Late, But Islanders Withstand Rally to Knock off Hartford 5-3

November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - Round two of the 'Battle of Connecticut' ended in a similar fashion as round one, with the Bridgeport Islanders striking three times in the third period to secure a 5-3 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Andy Andreoff extended his goal scoring streak to five games, blasting a one-timer by Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand 13:06 into the third period. AHL Rookie of the Month for October Ruslan Iskhakov teed up Andreoff in the far circle for his ninth assist of the season. The goal extended the Islanders lead to 4-1, and eventually stood as the game winner.

The Islanders opened the scoring for the second time in as many games in the season series, as Samuel Bolduc would do the honors 6:06 into the game. The puck popped back to the blueline, where Bolduc launched a shot into traffic that Garand didn't see. The goal, Bolduc's second of the season, marked the fifth straight time that Hartford surrendered the first goal on the road in 2022-23.

Harford was able to draw even just 1:00 into the second period, as C.J. Smith tallied his third goal of the season. Smith collected a pass from Tim Gettinger at the top of the slot in the Islanders zone, finding all kinds of space for himself. Smith glided to the top of the hashmarks between the faceoff circles and snapped home the equalizer.

Unfortunately for the Wolf Pack, the Islanders had the answer just 1:46 later. Vincent Sevigny's shot from the point was denied by Garand, but the rebound popped to the left of the goaltender. Arnaud Durandeau was in perfect position to collect the rebound and deposit it for his second goal of the season at 2:46, giving the Isles their lead right back.

Durandeau and Andreoff would both score to extend the lead to 4-1 3:06 apart in the third period, with Durandeau potting his second of the night on the powerplay at 10:00, and Andreoff popping home the one-timer at 13:06.

The Wolf Pack did not back down, however, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Tim Gettinger deflected a Turner Elson shot in the slot at 17:11 for his second goal of the season, banking it off of Islanders captain Seth Helgeson and in. 33 seconds later, at 17:44, the Wolf Pack would strike again as Gustav Rydahl beat Jakub Skarek for his second goal of the season.

Despite Hartford's best efforts, William Dufour would hit the empty net at 19:41 to cement the victory. The goal would stand as a powerplay marker, as Elson was in the box for tripping.

The Wolf Pack will return to the XL Center on Wednesday, November 9th, for the second installment of the I-91 Rivalry with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.