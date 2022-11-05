GAME Preview: November 5 vs. Hershey Bears

November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins look to put the Hershey Bears in a chokehold on WWE night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Penguins look to take a 2-0 series lead in the battle of I-81.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (6-0-1-0, 8 pts, .929%, 2nd in Atlantic Division) vs Hershey Bears (3-2-2-0, 8 pts, .571%, 6th in Atlantic Division)

November 5, 2022 | 6:05 PM ET | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Sat., Oct. 29 6:05 WBS 2 HER 1 Win

Sun., Nov. 6 4:30 WBS - HER - -

Fri., Nov. 18 7:00 HER - WBS - -

Sun., Dec. 4 3:00 WBS 2 HER - -

Fri., Dec. 16 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Sat., Dec. 17 6:05 HER - WBS - -

Tues., Dec. 27 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Wed., Jan. 11 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Wed., Feb. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Wed., Mar. 1 7:00 WBS - HER - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | ISLANDERS

GOALS | Alex Nylander - 4 | Mike Vecchione - 3

ASSISTS | Filip Hållander, Xavier Ouellet, Drew O'Connor - 4 | Mason Morelli, Mike Vecchione - 5

POINTS | Alex Nylander - 7 | Mike Vecchione - 8

PIM | Kyle Olson - 15 | Dylan McIlrath - 23

WINS | Dustin Tokarski - 4 | Zach Fucale - 3

GAA | Dustin Tokarski - 1.38 | Zach Fucale - 2.23

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski was named AHL Goaltender of the Month on Tuesday after posting a 0.949 SAV% and a league leading 1.38 GAA.

The Pittsburgh Penguins called up Drew O'Conner on Monday after scoring 6 points in 8 games. Drake Caggiula will rejoin Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after appearing in 3 games with Pittsburgh.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are at the top of the league with 13 points in 7 games.

Hershey Bears

Hershey is leading the AHL with a league-low 24.57 shots against per game.

Zach Frucale and Hunter Shepard are both ranked in the AHL's top 20 in GAA this year. Frucale has posted a 2.23 GAA, while Shepard has a 2.42 GAA.

Preview compiled by Matthew McElligott

The Penguins take on the Bears tomorrow at 5:00 in Hershey.

The Penguins next home game is Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 against the Hartford Wolfpack. It's another Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with select draft beers available for just $2 from 6-7:30pm, courtesy of Coors Light.

We'll also be hosting our first Citizens Voice/Times Tribune Postgame Autograph Session of the season. Stick around after the game to meet two of your favorite Penguins players on the concourse.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.