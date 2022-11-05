GAME Preview: November 5 vs. Hershey Bears
November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins look to put the Hershey Bears in a chokehold on WWE night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Penguins look to take a 2-0 series lead in the battle of I-81.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (6-0-1-0, 8 pts, .929%, 2nd in Atlantic Division) vs Hershey Bears (3-2-2-0, 8 pts, .571%, 6th in Atlantic Division)
November 5, 2022 | 6:05 PM ET | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Sat., Oct. 29 6:05 WBS 2 HER 1 Win
Sun., Nov. 6 4:30 WBS - HER - -
Fri., Nov. 18 7:00 HER - WBS - -
Sun., Dec. 4 3:00 WBS 2 HER - -
Fri., Dec. 16 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Sat., Dec. 17 6:05 HER - WBS - -
Tues., Dec. 27 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Wed., Jan. 11 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Wed., Feb. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Wed., Mar. 1 7:00 WBS - HER - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | ISLANDERS
GOALS | Alex Nylander - 4 | Mike Vecchione - 3
ASSISTS | Filip Hållander, Xavier Ouellet, Drew O'Connor - 4 | Mason Morelli, Mike Vecchione - 5
POINTS | Alex Nylander - 7 | Mike Vecchione - 8
PIM | Kyle Olson - 15 | Dylan McIlrath - 23
WINS | Dustin Tokarski - 4 | Zach Fucale - 3
GAA | Dustin Tokarski - 1.38 | Zach Fucale - 2.23
NEWS AND NOTES
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski was named AHL Goaltender of the Month on Tuesday after posting a 0.949 SAV% and a league leading 1.38 GAA.
The Pittsburgh Penguins called up Drew O'Conner on Monday after scoring 6 points in 8 games. Drake Caggiula will rejoin Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after appearing in 3 games with Pittsburgh.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are at the top of the league with 13 points in 7 games.
Hershey Bears
Hershey is leading the AHL with a league-low 24.57 shots against per game.
Zach Frucale and Hunter Shepard are both ranked in the AHL's top 20 in GAA this year. Frucale has posted a 2.23 GAA, while Shepard has a 2.42 GAA.
Preview compiled by Matthew McElligott
The Penguins take on the Bears tomorrow at 5:00 in Hershey.
The Penguins next home game is Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 against the Hartford Wolfpack. It's another Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with select draft beers available for just $2 from 6-7:30pm, courtesy of Coors Light.
We'll also be hosting our first Citizens Voice/Times Tribune Postgame Autograph Session of the season. Stick around after the game to meet two of your favorite Penguins players on the concourse.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
