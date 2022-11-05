Hogs and Griffs Battle on Top Gun Night

For the first time in the 2022-23 campaign, the Rockford IceHogs welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to the BMO Center tonight at 7 p.m. The IceHogs and Griffins will clash eight total times this season. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview.

Tonight, the IceHogs will feature Top Gun Night and Salute to Aerospace Night presented by Collins Aerospace. Add $10 to your ticket to get an exclusive Top Gun IceHogs T-shirt. Use code ICEMAN to unlock the offer. Feel the need for speed and get tickets now!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 3-4-0-0, 6 points (5th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 4-4-0-0, 8 points (T-4th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

After six games, forward David Gust (5G, 8A) leads the IceHogs in points this season at 13. Trailing Gust, forward Brett Seney (4G, 7A) follows with 11 points, and forward Lukas Reichel (4G, 6A) has 10 points.

There's No Place Like Home

The IceHogs host their sixth meeting in their season-long, seven game home-stand at the BMO center tonight against the Griffins. To close-out the home-stand, the IceHogs will battle the Iowa Wild on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.

We Meet Again

Tonight is the first head-to-head match between the IceHogs and the Griffins in the 2022-23 season. The currently fourth place Griffins will face the fifth place IceHogs seven more times this season. The Hogs hold an all-time head-to-head record of 58-49-5-4 against the Griffins.

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

Walk-Over Pedestrian Bridge: Due to critical structural repair to the bridge connecting the Church Street parking deck to the BMO Center, the bridge will not be useable for the foreseeable future. Please proceed to ground level to utilize the nearest BMO Center entrance.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app)

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Next Home: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild. Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game with the Meijer Family Four Pack! This $56 package includes four Upper Endzone Tickets, a pizza, a Meijer Goody Bag, and four IceHogs Stadium Cups.

Buy Meijer Family Four Pack Here!

Postgame skates on the BMO Center ice are BACK! Bring your ice skates to the game for the return of Skate with the Hogs, a postgame skate with your favorite IceHogs players!

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. CT

Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids, 10 a.m. CT

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. CT

Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. CT

Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. CT

Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. CT

Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m. CT

Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. CT

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

58-49-5-4

