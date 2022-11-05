Admirals Win Fifth Straight Game

Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals limited San Diego to a season-low 20 shots on goal en route to a 3-1win over the Gulls Friday at Pechanga Arena.

Milwaukee extended its winning streak to five games. It was the Admirals first win in San Diego in four tries. It was just the second win for the Admirals over the Gulls since the team joined the American Hockey League in 2015-16.

Milwaukee outshot the Gulls 18-5 in the first period but only put one shot into the goal. Marc Del Gaizo's snapshot from the left point went off a defender's stick into the goal at 10:51 of the first frame to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. Kiefer Sherwood and Roland McKeown picked up assists.

Neither team was able to score in the second period. Milwaukee's Markus Nurmi scored the game-winning goal at 3:22 of the third period. Nurmi blocked a shot and raced to a breakaway. His shot from the right circle went inside the left post for his second tally this season.

Cole Schneider gave the Ads a 3-0 lead at 6:14 of the third. Tommy Novak stole the puck in the Gulls zone and flipped the puck to Schneider at the goal mouth. As a defender converged on Schneider, he dropped a pass to Luke Evangelista. Evangelista slid it back to Schneider for an empty-net goal from the right post.

San Diego's Pavol Regenda spoiled the shutout bid for Ads goalie Yaroslav Askarov with a slap shot from the point that went under the crossbar with 2:17 remaining in the third period.

Askarov stopped 19 shots to earn his fourth straight victory. The Admirals peppered Gulls goalie Lukas Dostal with 38 shots.

The Admirals conclude its four-game road trip Sat., Nov. 5 at San Diego. The team's next home game will be a Baird School Day Game on Wed., Nov. 9th at 10:30 am at Panther Arena.

