Crunch Shut Out Checkers, 4-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Hugo Alnefelt and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Charlotte Checkers, 4-0, tonight at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Declan Carlile scored two goals in the second period before Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors added third-period empty-netters to help end the team's five-game skid and move the Crunch to 2-5-1-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 1-1-0-0 in the four-game season series against Charlotte.

Alnefelt turned aside all 28 shots he faced to earn his first AHL shutout in net for the Crunch. Mack Guzda turned aside 24-of-26 between the pipes for the Checkers.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, Carlile put the Crunch on top with back-to-back goals in the middle frame. His first came at the 4:48 mark when Alex Barre-Boulet dropped a pass back for Carlile to score as he came down the slot behind the play. Six minutes later, Carlile potted another wrist shot from the high slot to double the lead.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, both Raddysh and Ryfors netted empty netters to lock in the Crunch win.

The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Felix Robert played in his 100th AHL game tonight...Declan Carlile recorded his first career multi-goal game tonight...Lucas Edmonds earned his first career AHL point with an assist tonight.

