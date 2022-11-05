Monsters Come Together for 4-2 Win over Wolves
November 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-5-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Wolves opened the scoring after a power-play goal from Jamieson Rees at 9:05 of the first period, but Emil Bemstrom picked up a man-advantage tally at 11:32 with helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Kirill Marchenko knotting the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Cleveland took the lead in the middle frame following a power-play marker from Marchenko at 3:30 off feeds from Bemstrom and Samuel Knazko sending the Monsters to the final intermission ahead 2-1. Bemstrom added his second goal of the night just 1:53 into the third period assisted by Justin Richards and Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm pushing the score to 3-1. Chicago's Nathan Sucese notched a tally at 3:11 but Richards added an insurance marker at 14:17 with helpers from Tim Berni and Bjorgvik-Holm securing Cleveland's 4-2 win.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 22 saves for the victory while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenko made 32 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, November 9, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 2 - - 4 CHI 1 0 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 2/7 3/4 15 min / 6 inf CHI 24 1/4 5/7 31 min / 10 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan W 22 2 2-2-0 CHI Sawchenko L 32 4 1-2-0 Cleveland Record: 5-5-0-0, 3rd North Division Chicago Record: 3-4-1-0, 5th Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
