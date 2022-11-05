Monsters Come Together for 4-2 Win over Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-5-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Wolves opened the scoring after a power-play goal from Jamieson Rees at 9:05 of the first period, but Emil Bemstrom picked up a man-advantage tally at 11:32 with helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Kirill Marchenko knotting the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Cleveland took the lead in the middle frame following a power-play marker from Marchenko at 3:30 off feeds from Bemstrom and Samuel Knazko sending the Monsters to the final intermission ahead 2-1. Bemstrom added his second goal of the night just 1:53 into the third period assisted by Justin Richards and Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm pushing the score to 3-1. Chicago's Nathan Sucese notched a tally at 3:11 but Richards added an insurance marker at 14:17 with helpers from Tim Berni and Bjorgvik-Holm securing Cleveland's 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 22 saves for the victory while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenko made 32 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, November 9, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 2 - - 4 CHI 1 0 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 2/7 3/4 15 min / 6 inf CHI 24 1/4 5/7 31 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan W 22 2 2-2-0 CHI Sawchenko L 32 4 1-2-0 Cleveland Record: 5-5-0-0, 3rd North Division Chicago Record: 3-4-1-0, 5th Central Division

