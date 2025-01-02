Overage Defenseman Forgione Commits to University of Vermont

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit defenseman PJ Forgione announced Thursday afternoon his commitment to play for the University of Vermont upon the conclusion of his OHL career.

An overager from Burlington, Vt., Forgione will continue his hockey journey in his home state. Ahead of tonight's game against the Ottawa 67's, Forgione has skated in 196 OHL games. He has 12 points (2G, 10A) in 35 appearances this season.

The Spirit selected Forgione in the 6th round, 118th overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He sits seventh on the team's all-time games played list among defensemen (196), having surpassed former team captain Mitchell Smith earlier this season.

