Lev Katzin Named OHL Rookie of the Month

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin is the OHL Rookie of the Month, recording 5 goals and 10 assists over 10 games played during December.

The 2023 fifth-round pick signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club on November 29th after playing 66 games over the last two seasons for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers where he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points and added another 3 points in 8 playoff games.

Katzin opened his OHL career with a 6-game point streak, with 5 of them being multi-point games.

