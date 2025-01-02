Lev Katzin Named OHL Rookie of the Month
January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin is the OHL Rookie of the Month, recording 5 goals and 10 assists over 10 games played during December.
The 2023 fifth-round pick signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club on November 29th after playing 66 games over the last two seasons for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers where he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points and added another 3 points in 8 playoff games.
Katzin opened his OHL career with a 6-game point streak, with 5 of them being multi-point games.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025
- Hrebik Named Top Performer of the Month for December - Barrie Colts
- Beckett Sennecke Named OHL Player of the Month - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for December - OHL
- Lev Katzin Named OHL Rookie of the Month - Guelph Storm
- 67's Will Gerrior Commits to the University of Maine - Ottawa 67's
- December Recap - Barrie Colts
- Rangers Open the New Year in Brantford with Matchup against Bulldogs - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - January 2 - GUE vs. WSR - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit vs Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.