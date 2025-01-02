Pridham Scores Overtime Winner, Kitchener Begin New Year with a Win

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers celebrate

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Brandon Taylor / Brantford Bulldogs) Kitchener Rangers celebrate(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Brandon Taylor / Brantford Bulldogs)

Brantford, ON - It was a low scoring affair in Brantford as Kitchener trailed 1-0 through two periods of play. Max Dirracolo tied the game early in the third period, recording his second goal of the season. Jack Pridham who has now scored in back-to-back games got the game winner in overtime for the East Avenue Blue. Jackson Parsons carried his 2024 form into the New Year turning away 27/28 shots.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, BFD 1

10:07 Marek Vanacker (5) - Owen Protz, Zakary Lavoie

3rd Period

KIT 1, BFD 1

1:56 Max Dirracolo (2) - Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Mercer

Overtime

KIT 2, BFD 1

4:21 Jack Pridham (11) - Matthew Andonovski

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jackson Parsons (27/28 Saves)

Second Star: Ryerson Leenders (29/31 Saves)

Third Star: Jack Pridham (OT Winner)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 31 - BFD 28

Power play: KIT 0/2 - BFD 0/3

FO%: KIT 52% - BFD 48%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 27/28 Saves, 1 GA

L: Ryerson Leenders (BFD) - 29/31 Saves, 2 GA

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, January 3rd to play the Erie Otters for the fourth time this season. The club will then finish the weekend playing their Highway Seven rivals in the afternoon, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, January 5th. Puck drop against the Otters is set for 7:00 p.m.

