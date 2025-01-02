Pridham Scores Overtime Winner, Kitchener Begin New Year with a Win
January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Brantford, ON - It was a low scoring affair in Brantford as Kitchener trailed 1-0 through two periods of play. Max Dirracolo tied the game early in the third period, recording his second goal of the season. Jack Pridham who has now scored in back-to-back games got the game winner in overtime for the East Avenue Blue. Jackson Parsons carried his 2024 form into the New Year turning away 27/28 shots.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, BFD 1
10:07 Marek Vanacker (5) - Owen Protz, Zakary Lavoie
3rd Period
KIT 1, BFD 1
1:56 Max Dirracolo (2) - Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Mercer
Overtime
KIT 2, BFD 1
4:21 Jack Pridham (11) - Matthew Andonovski
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (27/28 Saves)
Second Star: Ryerson Leenders (29/31 Saves)
Third Star: Jack Pridham (OT Winner)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 31 - BFD 28
Power play: KIT 0/2 - BFD 0/3
FO%: KIT 52% - BFD 48%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 27/28 Saves, 1 GA
L: Ryerson Leenders (BFD) - 29/31 Saves, 2 GA
UP NEXT:
The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, January 3rd to play the Erie Otters for the fourth time this season. The club will then finish the weekend playing their Highway Seven rivals in the afternoon, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, January 5th. Puck drop against the Otters is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers celebrate
(Brandon Taylor / Brantford Bulldogs)
