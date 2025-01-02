OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for December

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for December 2024.

Player of the Month - Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke of the Oshawa Generals is the OHL Player of the Month for December after recording nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 points in just eight games, along with a plus-4 rating. Currently ranking fifth among OHL goal-scorers this season, Sennecke leads the Generals with 52 points (24-28-52) in 31 games. The soon-to-be 19-year-old had a stellar December, highlighted by a career-high six-point performance on December 1 and a five-point effort on December 4. Sennecke registered multi-point outings in seven of his eight games during the month.

A native of Toronto, Ont., Sennecke was formerly selected eighth overall by the Generals in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-4, 195Ib. right-wing has recorded 175 points (71-104-175) over 155 career regular season contests in Oshawa. He put up 22 points (10-12-22) over 16 games in last year's playoffs as the Generals were crowned Eastern Conference champions. Sennecke was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this month, Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton of the Sudbury Wolves put up 19 points (5-14-19) over eight contests.

Defenceman of the Month - Henry Mews (Ottawa 67's)

Calgary Flames prospect Henry Mews of the Ottawa 67's has been named OHL Defenceman of the Month for December, leading all blueliners with four goals, 16 assists and 20 points over 11 games. The 6-foot-1, 183lb. defenceman recorded points in 10 of his 11 December contests with the 67's, highlighted by six multi-point efforts, including a four-assist performance on December 14. Mews currently leads all OHL defencemen in scoring this season with 48 points (11-37-48) in 34 games.

An 18-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., Mews has amassed 140 points (38-102-140) in 154 career OHL regular season games since being selected seventh overall by the 67's in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. He has also contributed nine points (3-6-9) in 21 playoff games. Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round (74th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Mews has also achieved international success, winning gold with Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U18 World Junior Championship.

Goaltender of the Month - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Barrie Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for December. Making 282 saves throughout the month, Hrebik posted a 6-1-0-1 record, a 2.13 goals-against average, .943 save percentage, and a shutout. The 6-foot-3, 199lb. netminder excelled in December, recording 30+ saves in six games, highlighted by a 45-save shutout on December 18 against Owen Sound. Hrebik also earned OHL Goaltender of the Week honours during the month.

The 18-year-old from Milton, Ont. has appeared in 16 games with the Colts this season, posting a 12-2-1-0 record, along with a league-best 2.09 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. Hrebik was selected by Barrie in the ninth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, and spent last season with the OJHL's Burlington Cougars.

Also considered for the award this month, Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers was impressive, compiling a 8-1-0-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout. Austin Elliott of the London Knights was also dominant, playing to a perfect 5-0-0-0 record along with a 1.60 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage, and one shutout.

Rookie of the Month - Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin has been named the OHL Rookie of the Month for December, registering 15 points including five goals and 10 assists over 10 games. Katzin sits tied for fourth in team scoring despite playing in just 10 of the Storm's 34 games so far this season. He delivered standout performances in December with two three-point efforts on December 8 and 13, each featuring a goal and two assists. His efforts also earned him OHL Rookie of the Week honours during the month.

A 17-year-old forward from Thornhill, Ont., Katzin joined the Storm in late November after spending the past two seasons with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, where he tallied 39 points (12-27-39) over 66 games. He was part of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island. During his OHL Draft year, Katzin excelled with the GTHL's Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program and was the Storm's fifth round (94th overall) selection.

Also considered for the award this month, Saginaw Spirit forward Carson Harmer had 11 points (6-5-11) in 10 games played. Sarnia Sting forward Liam Beamish was also a standout, registering 11 points (6-5-11) in 11 contests.

2024-25 OHL Performers of the Month:

Player of the Month:

December - Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

November - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

October - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Defenceman of the Month:

December - Henry Mews (Ottawa 67's)

November - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

October - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals)

Goaltender of the Month:

December - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

November - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

October - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Rookie of the Month:

December - Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

November - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

October - Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

