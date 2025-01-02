Beckett Sennecke Named OHL Player of the Month

Sports stats



Oshawa Generals

Beckett Sennecke Named OHL Player of the Month

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release


Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke has been named the Ontario Hockey League player of the Month.

In the month of December the forward collected 22 points in eight games including nine goals and 13 assists.

so far this season he has scored a total of 24 goals and added 28 helpers for a combined 52 points to sit seventh in the league.

This is the second month in a row that Sennecke has picked up an award having been named the CHL player of the month in November.

Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...

Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Oshawa Generals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central