Beckett Sennecke Named OHL Player of the Month
January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke has been named the Ontario Hockey League player of the Month.
In the month of December the forward collected 22 points in eight games including nine goals and 13 assists.
so far this season he has scored a total of 24 goals and added 28 helpers for a combined 52 points to sit seventh in the league.
This is the second month in a row that Sennecke has picked up an award having been named the CHL player of the month in November.
