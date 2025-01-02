Friday Is Dr. Oetker Night at the Sleeman Centre

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday is Dr. Oetker Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Owen Sound Attack come to town for the first home game of 2025.

Three lucky fans will have the opportunity to compete for free pizza for a year coutresy of Dr. Oetker during one of the intermission breaks. Not to worry, Storm fans are not going home emtpy handed! Pick up your free Dr. Oetker pizza voucher when exiting the arena following Friday's game.

Practice with a Pro is a contest that is being held by Dr. Oetker highlighting their Giuseppe Pizzeria brand. Participants are encouraged to submit online by answering the question "What does a great teammate mean to you?". By submitting, participants are eligible for their respective hockey team to practice with Canadian Hockey Legend Jarome Iginla at the 2025 Memorial Cup being held in Rimouski. The contest begins on November 4th 2024 and ends on February 28th 2025, visit www.GiuseppePracticeWithAPro.com for more details.

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

