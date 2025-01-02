Bowen Stops 36 as Battalion Beat Petes in North Bay
January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes battle the North Bay Battalion
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)
(North Bay, ON) - On Thursday, January 2, the Peterborough Petes were in North Bay to take on the Battalion for their second of four road games this week. The Battalion added an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 4-1.
Gavin Bryant scored the lone goal for Peterborough, with Carson Cameron and Braydon McCallum each picking up an assist. Zach Bowen stopped 36/39 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
North Bay Goal (17:58) - Andrew LeBlanc (6), Assists - Jacob LeBlanc (29), Shamar Moses (23)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (3:05) - Gavin Bryant (8), Assists - Carson Cameron (12), Braydon McCallum (10)
North Bay Goal (10:05) - Nick Wellenreiter (4), Unassisted
Third Period:
North Bay Goal (15:11) - Nick Wellenreiter (5), Assists - Ethan Procyszyn (15), Aaron Enright (5)
North Bay Empty Net Goal (18:37) - Ethan Procyszyn (21), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Friday, January 3, when they travel to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)
|
Peterborough Petes battle the North Bay Battalion
(Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)
