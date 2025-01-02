Rangers Open the New Year in Brantford with Matchup against Bulldogs

Brantford, ON - The Kitchener Rangers wrap up a three-game road trip in Brantford with their first game of 2025 against the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Brantford Civic Centre.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The Rangers and Bulldogs met for the first time this season at the beginning of December. Playing at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes and never looked back, winning the contest, 6-3. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) opened the scoring with his 14th marker and added two assists for a three-point night. The Blueshirts had six different goal-scorers in the game (Chris Grisolia, Alexander Bilecki, Max Dirracolo, Trent Swick, Andrew Vermeulen, and Ellinas) and nine point-getters. Between the pipes, Jackson Parsons stood tall, turning aside 23 of 26 shots faced.

Over the Years:

Thursday's matchup between Kitchener and Brantford is the final meeting between the two clubs this season, each playing a game on home ice. Already earning a victory against the Bulldogs this season, the Rangers are looking to sweep the season set. In 2023-24, the Blueshirts earned a 1-0-1-0 record in two games versus the Bulldogs, not losing in regulation action. Over the past five years, Kitchener boasts a 5-1-1-0 record against Brantford while going 1-1-1-0 when competing at Brantford Civic Centre.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (25-7-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

Kitchener has won three straight after a come-from-behind victory in North Bay on Tuesday, winning 5-2. Trailing 2-1 after two periods, the Rangers erupted in the final 20 minutes, scoring four unanswered goals and beating the Battalion for the first time this season. Backboned by Trent Swick's (Vegas Golden Knights) three-point performance, registering two goals and an assist, the Rangers showcased their offensive depth. In his first game with the Rangers, Evan Headrick made an immediate impact, recording his first career OHL goal. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) and Tanner Lam also found the back of the net, with helpers coming from Carson Campbell, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Alexander Bilecki, Luca Romano, Swick, and Pridham.

In net, Jackson Parsons stopped 23 of 25 shots faced, helping anchor the comeback in the third period. The win solidified his 21st win of the season, improving his goaltending record in 2024 to a commendable 21-6-1-0.

The Rangers had only two chances on the power play, going scoreless with the man advantage. The club surrendered a lone goal on the power play on five opportunities for the Battalion. Entering 2025, the Rangers hold a 21.9% power play success rate and are operating the penalty kill at 84.2% (second highest in the OHL).

Rangers to Watch:

Evan Headrick wasted no time in scoring his first career OHL goal in his first game. Headrick returned from a pre-season injury and added an insurance tally for the Blueshirts in his debut. The freshman was a first round pick of Kitchener in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and is a promising offensive player. Last season, Headrick had 21 goals, 28 assists, and 49 points in 31 games with the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program. He'll look to find the back of the net again on Thursday.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has been lighting the lamp ever since he joined the Rangers this season. Pridham added another crucial goal and an assist to his point tally on Tuesday in North Bay. Through 16 games with Kitchener, Pridham has 10 goals, 10 assists, and 20 points. Recently, three goals and three assists for a six-point total in his last five games played.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS (13-17-3-0)

Sixth in the Eastern Conference, 10th in the OHL

The Bulldogs lost a close contest with the Erie Otters on Tuesday, falling 5-4 at Erie Insurance Arena to conclude their three-game road trip. Most notably, it was a strong performance from Nick Lardis (Chicago Blackhawks) who buried two goals while adding a helper, and Jake O'Brien amassing three assists. Brantford led the Otters 4-2 in the third period, looking promising, but Erie would rally to score three goals in the final frame and steal the victory on home ice. Brantford goaltender Ryerson Leenders turned aside 27 of 32 shots in the game, but it wasn't enough to hold off Erie.

Both teams were given three opportunities on the man advantage with each side scoring once on the power play. Heading into Thursday's game with the Rangers, Brantford boasts a power play efficiency of 25.9% and an 81.1% success rate on the penalty kill.

After the Rangers come to town, the Bulldogs hit the road again and head to Sarnia for a Friday meeting with the Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Bulldogs to Watch:

Patrick Thomas (Washington Capitals) is on pace to break his career in goals, assists, and points in the 2024-25 season. Through 35 games, the captain ranks first on the Bulldogs in assists (35), second in points (50), and third in goals (15). In the only meeting with Kitchener this season, Thomas had two assists in a 6-3 loss. Thomas is riding a two-game goal-scoring streak and will look to extend that streak to three on Thursday.

Cole Brown (New Jersey Devils) has one goal, three assists, and four points in his last four games for the Bulldogs. In Brantford's lone trip to Kitchener this season, Brown found mesh for his 12th goal of the season. Brown is having his best campaign statistically in his fourth season with the Bulldogs. Currently, the forward ranks fourth in goals (14) and points (30) on the team. He will be keen on repeating his recent output on offense once again versus the Rangers.

Nick Lardis (Chicago Blackhawks) continues to impress in 2024-25, leading the Bulldogs with a 32-26-58 stat line through 34 games played. Lardis picked up where he left off last season, currently leading the OHL in goals (32) and power play goals (13), while sitting tied for third in points (58). Lardis contributed an assist in the Bulldogs' only outing to Kitchener and is a perceived scoring threat on offense, accumulating 10 points (6G, 4A) in his last five games.

Drafted Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs have eight players who have been drafted to the NHL, one that was selected in 2022, three that were picked in 2023, and four that were taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2022 while Nick Lardis (Chicago Blackhawks), Cole Brown (New Jersey Devils), and Patrick Thomas (Washington Capitals) were picked in 2023. Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks), Adam Jiricek (St. Louis Blues), Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens), and Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres) were taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Thursday's game against the Brantford Bulldogs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Thursday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, January 3rd to play the Erie Otters for the fourth time this season. The club will then finish the weekend playing their Highway Seven rivals in the afternoon, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, January 5th. Puck drop against the Otters is set for 7:00 p.m.

