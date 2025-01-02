Epperson's Three-Point Night Leads Spirit to First Win of 2025

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit opened the new year with a 5-2 win over the Ottawa 67's on Thursday, January 2nd. Kristian Epperson had a three-point night, scoring two goals and picking up an assist while Michael Misa recorded two assists. Kaleb Papineau was the starting netminder for the Spirit, recording 22 saves on 24 shots and registering an assist. Collin MacKenzie got the start in net for Ottawa tallying 37 saves on 40 shots.

The Spirit got on the board first with 7:56 left to play in the first. After a fake slap shot, Zayne Parekh skated into the slot and sniped the puck into the top shelf of Ottawa's net. Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson got the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 OTT (Total Shots: 13 - 9)

After a turnover in the offensive zone, Nathan Amidovski got loose and scored on the breakaway. Brady Stonehouse recorded the assist as the 67's tied the game at 1-1 3:13 into the second period.

Saginaw regained the lead as Calem Mangone found Carson Harmer crashing the net as he tapped the puck home. Jacob Cloutier tallied the other assist with 4:44 left in the second.

The 67's answered back just 2:57 later as Brady Stonehouse found himself alone in the slot and buried a pass from Cooper Foster. Foster and Henry Mews were credited with the assists.

After 2: SAG 2 - 2 OTT (2nd Period Shots: 15 - 10 Totals Shots: 28 - 19)

Just 35 seconds into the third period, Kristian Epperson went coast to coast, split the Ottawa defenders and buried a powerplay goal. Kaleb Papineau recorded the assist as Saginaw went up 3-2.

With 1:24 left in the third, Kristin Epperson slapped a rebound into Ottawa's empty net for his second goal of the game. Michael Misa picked up his second assist of the game which extended Saginaw's lead to 4-2.

Saginaw continued to pour it on as an Ottawa player's stick shattered at the Spirit blue line, where Jacob Cloutier picked up the loose puck and fired it across the ice into the 67's empty net.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 2 OTT (3rd Period Shots: 13 - 5 Total Shots: 42 - 24)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 OTT 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (22 Saves / 24 Shots W) OTT Collin MacKenzie (37 Saves / 40 Shots L)

Saginaw hosts the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday, January 4th to close out the week. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

