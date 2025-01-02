Hrebik Named Top Performer of the Month for December

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for December.

Goaltender of the Month - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Barrie Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for December. Making 282 saves throughout the month, Hrebik posted a 6-1-0-1 record, a 2.13 goals-against average, .943 save percentage, and a shutout. The 6-foot-3, 199lb. netminder excelled in December, recording 30+ saves in six games, highlighted by a 45-save shutout on December 18 against Owen Sound. Hrebik also earned OHL Goaltender of the Week honours during the month.

The 18-year-old from Milton, Ont. has appeared in 16 games with the Colts this season, posting a 12-2-1-0 record, along with a league-best 2.09 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. Hrebik was selected by Barrie in the ninth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, and spent last season with the OJHL's Burlington Cougars.

Also considered for the award this month, Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers was impressive, compiling a 8-1-0-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout. Austin Elliott of the London Knights was also dominant, playing to a perfect 5-0-0-0 record along with a 1.60 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage, and one shutout.

