67's Will Gerrior Commits to the University of Maine

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa 67's overage forward Will Gerrior has announced his commitment to attend the University of Maine and joins the Black Bears for the 2025-26 NCAA Division I men's hockey season.

"I'm extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Maine," said Gerrior. "The Black Bears are a great program, and I'm looking forward to taking the next step in my hockey career. It's been a privilege to play for the 67's, and I'm thankful for all the support I've received from my parents, my coaches, teammates, and the organization."

Gerrior, 20, was selected 180th overall by Ottawa in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. The Ottawa, Ontario native has scored 68 goals and 55 assists for 123 points in 230 games played as a Barber Pole. Gerrior has been productive to end 2024, finding the back of the net in eight of the 11 games the 67's played in December.

"Will is a tremendous competitor who has been a valuable member of our team since day one," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are happy that he is able to continue his development with the Black Bears."

The University of Maine has produced a wealth of NHL talent over the years, including current NHLers Ben Hutton, Ryan Lomberg, Gustav Nyquist, Devin Shore, and Jeremy Swayman. 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Paul Kariya also suited up at Maine from 1992 to 1994.

Gerrior and the 67's continue their month-long road trip tonight as they go against the Saginaw Spirit for the first time this season.

