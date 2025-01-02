Game Preview: Spirit vs Ottawa 67's

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (17-17-1-0) host the Ottawa 67's (14-13-2-5) on Thursday, January 2nd at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 469

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, December 29th where they defeated the Niagara IceDogs 6-3. Carson Harmer recorded his first OHL hat-trick and Calem Mangone scored two goals.

Ottawa last played on Sunday, December 29th where they beat the Peterborough Petes 5-4. Will Gerrior tallied two goals and an assist while Chris Barlas picked up a goal and two assists.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Ottawa faced off twice last season with the Spirit winning both matchups. Saginaw came out on top by a score of 4-2 in the first game. Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh each picked up a goal and an assist. The second time these teams met, Saginaw won 5-4 in overtime. Joey Willis tallied a goal and two assists with his second assist coming on the game winning goal. Luca Pinelli scored two goals and got an assist for Ottawa.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently leading the OHL in points with 62. In 32 games this season Misa has 30G-32A-62P. After being held off the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this season, Misa picked up an assist on Sunday against Niagara. Zayne Parekh is fourth in scoring among defenseman in the OHL. In 30 games this season Parekh has tallied 11 goals and 29 assists. Parekh currently sits at 173 points in his OHL career, just nine shy of Patrick McNeill's record of 182 by a Spirit defenseman. Rookie Carson Harmer is coming off his first career OHL hat-trick against Niagara on Sunday, earning Rookie of the Week honors. Harmer is currently leading OHL rookies in goals and points with 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 games.

Flames prospect Henry Mews is Ottawa's leading scorer while also leading OHL defensemen in points with 48. In 34 games this season Mews has totaled 11 goals and 37 assists. Will Gerrior is coming off a three-point performance where he scored two goals and got an assist against the Petes. In 30 games this season Gerrior has recorded 20 goals and three assists. Penguins prospect Cooper Foster has tallied a point in each of his last three games totaling a goal and three assists. Foster has scored 14 goals and picked up 19 assists in 34 games played this season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Ottawa's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Luca Pinelli (CBJ)

Â Brady Stonehouse (EDM)

Â Cooper Foster (PIT)

Â Henry Mews (CGY)

Â Matthew Mayich (STL)

