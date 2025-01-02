Game Day - January 2 - GUE vs. WSR
January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Starting off 2025 with a trip to Windsor.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Daniil Skvortsov
Has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 31 games this season
Will be featured in the inaugural Connor McDavid Top Prospects game later this month
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Jack Nesbitt
20th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games played this season
Currently on a 6-game point streak
Will be featured in the inaugural Connor McDavid Top Prospects game later this month
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Windsor 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Windsor 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-1-0
Last 5 Years Windsor 13-7-0-0 Guelph 7-11-1-1
Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Windsor Windsor 6-3-0-0 Guelph 3-5-0-1
Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Guelph Windsor 7-4-0-0 Guelph 1 4-6-1-0
