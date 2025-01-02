December Recap

January 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







December brought about adversity for the 2024-25 Barrie Colts, as it was underlined by the absences of multiple key players from the team, depleting much of their star power. It's that time of year when junior hockey players are poached from their club teams by their national programs to compete at the annual IIHF World Junior Championship. Considering the Colts' strong roster, chock-full of veteran, NHL-affiliated players, it was inevitable that Barrie would lose some of their top talent to World Junior contention and take on a new look at this stage of the season. Cole Beaudoin (Canada), Beau Akey (Canada), Emil Hemming (Finland) and Sam Hillebrandt (USA) are set to return to the Colts in early January once the tournament is completed.

With having players away, the Colts relied on their depth to fill the holes. Of those players who have seen an uptick in ice time include wingers Jack Martin and Sam Black, who were inserted into depth roles in the lineup, along with defenceman Justin Handsor, who has been thrust up the lineup in relief of Beau Akey. The most notable player who has seized the opportunity is goaltender Ben Hrebik. Though he had seen spots of success in a relief role this season, nobody could have predicted the dominance that Ben would display once the net became solely his. In Sam Hillebrandts absence, Hrebik has been a man on a mission, going 4-1 in the five games since taking over the starting role while boasting a .934 SAV% in that span.

Barrie was a cool 7-1 in the eight games before losing both Beau Akey and Cole Beaudoin; they subsequently went 1-3 in the games following those players' departure for Team Canada's selection camp. December 13th marked the Colts' first game without their team Canada representatives, and it also marked their first loss of the month, dropping a 2-1 game in Brantford after opening the month with three straight wins. They would then go on to lose 3 of 4 for the first time this season, losing tight contests to both Niagara and Ottawa. The departures of both Akey and Beaudoin were directly correlated with a mid-month slump. Despite their tribulations, the Colts were able to finish strong, winning each of their last three games to close out the month. Ending December on three straight victories re-asserted Barrie atop the Eastern Conference, where they now sit comfortably, five points up and a game in hand on the 2nd place Generals. The Colts only trail the Knights and Spitfires for the league lead in points.

On December 5th, three Barrie Colts were selected to compete in the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. Overage Captain Beau Jelsma, alongside Defencemen Kashawn Aitcheson and Evan Passmore, are slated to represent the OHL's Eastern Conference. They will face off against a team comprised of the OHL's top Western Conference players, currently on scouts radars. The game will take place at the Brantford Civic Centre on January 15th. It's intended to give players an added opportunity to give scouts an extra look leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft.

As the season rolls on, the Colts continue to prove that they are serious contenders this season, winning consistently while having just one player within the top 50 point scorers in the league. Overage forward end Edmonton Oilers prospect Dalyn Wakely sits 38th on the list and is the sole representative from Barrie. Barrie will kick off 2025 with a home matchup against the Sudbury Wolves on January 2nd.

