Osuna's MLB Rehab Transferred to Indianapolis

April 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that corner infielder/outfielder Jose Osuna will have his major league rehab assignment transferred from High-A Bradenton to Indianapolis.

Osuna, 26, has yet to play for Pittsburgh this season after being placed on the 10-day injured list with lower neck discomfort in late March. He began his rehab assignment with the Marauders on April 22 and hit .200 (4-for-20) with one double and two RBI in five Florida State League games.

The Venezuelan is coming off a monster year with the Indians, where he hit .321 (97-for-302) with nine homers, 26 doubles and 59 RBI, tied with Kevin Kramer for the team high. He was named the International League's Player of the Month in April and Player of the Week on Aug. 27 before taking home Indy's Silver Slugger Award at the end of the season.

Osuna is a lifetime .305 (170-for-558) hitter in 155 career Triple-A games. He made his MLB debut with the Pirates on April 18, 2017 at St. Louis and owns a career .231 average (74-for-321) with 10 home runs in the big leagues.

Osuna signed with the Pirates as an international free agent on Dec. 5, 2009.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

