Bulls Can't Dig out of Hole against Norfolk

April 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The seven-game win streak for the Durham Bulls came to an end on Tuesday afternoon, with the Bulls falling 9-5 to the Norfolk Tides. Starter Luis Ortiz (1-2) earned the win for the Tides, while Bulls starter Aaron Slegers (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tides offense got off to a hot start against Slegers, with six runs in the first two innings. Chance Sisco got the scoring started on a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Bulls got an RBI single from Jake Smolinski to cut the deficit to 2-1. Tides outfielder Mason Williams responded with another two-run home run, followed by a two-RBI single from Jace Peterson to make it 6-1.

Slegers was able to settle down for two scoreless innings, before giving way to Luis Santos, who allowed another earned run on a Mason Williams groundout. Anthony Santander extended the Tides lead to 9-1 with the Tides third two-run home run of the game off Bulls reliever Colin Poche in the eighth inning.

The Bulls offense showed some fight by mounting a comeback bid in the eighth inning. Anthony Bemboom hit a three-run home run in his Bulls debut to cut the Tides lead to 9-4. Jake Smolinski added another run on an RBI double, but Tides reliever Matt Wotherspoon struck out Mike Brosseau to kill the momentum.

The Bulls will look to win their fourth consecutive series in the rubber match against Norfolk tomorrow at 10:35 am. Durham will welcome the Gwinnett Stripers into town on Thursday for a five-game series against the division rival.

