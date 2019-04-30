Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket, DH (5:05 p.m.)

April 30, 2019 | 5:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Games # 23/24 | Home Games # 9/10

BUFFALO BISONS (7-14, 6th, -8.0 North) vs. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (10-12, 4th, -5.5 North)

Game 1: RHP David Paulino (0-1, 7.71) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (0-1, 4.50)

Game 2: RHP Conor Fisk (0-1, 4.82) vs. TBA

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons and Pawtucket Red Sox play a doubleheader as part of a five-game, four-day series. Last night's second game was postponed due to rain, pushing the doubleheader back a day.

Last Game: PAW 5, BUF 10

Runs were scored in each of the first five innings between the two teams on Monday evening. The Bisons secured the victory though with a five-run fourth inning. Buffalo's one through four hitters each crossed the plate twice in the win and RHP William Ouellette picked up his first Triple-A win in his debut. This is the second time the Herd has scored a season-high 10 runs and third time they've had 13 hits, another season-high.

Pawtucket (3-3)

Despite entering just the fifth week of the season, the Bisons and Red Sox will now play their third series. Following this series, the two teams will not see each other in Buffalo again until August, when the Red Sox come back to Sahlen Field for a three-game set beginning the 23rd.

Game 1 Starter

David Paulino is scheduled to make the start in the first game. The Nizao, DR native tossed a season-high 4.1 innings in his last start in Syracuse on the 25th while picking up a no decision in the team's eventual 7-8 loss.

Game 2 Starter

Conor Fisk heads to the bump for the second game of the doubleheader. Fisk made just one start in 41 appearances between New Hampshire and Buffalo in 2018, marking his first full season working primarily out of the bullpen. Fisk last pitched on April 25th at SWB tossing 1.2 innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Despite playing in less than half of Buffalo's games this season, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team in RBIs after picking up three more in the team's 10-5 win. In his last three games, the Cuban infielder is 5-12 (.417AVG) with 2 doubles, a homerun and 10 RBIs.

Jonathan Davis/Roemon Fields

Outfielders Jonathan Davis and Roemon Fields both went 3-4 with two runs scored in Monday's win. Two of Davis' hits were doubles and he also drove in a run. Fields picked up his team-leading 8th multi-hit game.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (14-14) had a scheduled off day on Monday. They open up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Clay Buchholz is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season as he faces RHP Griffin Canning, who is making his Major League debut. First pitch is slated for 10:07 p.m.

