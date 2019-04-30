Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (13-10) vs. Columbus Clippers (14-10)

April 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Tribe and Clippers play the second game of their three-game series this morning at The Vic. Game notes and lineups are attached.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m. EDT

Game #24 / Home #12: Indianapolis Indians (13-10) vs. Columbus Clippers (14-10)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (0-2, 4.05) vs. RHP Jefry Rodriguez (1-0, 6.97)

Radio: FoxSports975.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Tribe overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered runs en route to a 5-3 win over Columbus on Monday night. After the Clippers scored two runs in the second inning, Trayvon Robinson and Jake Elmore collected run-scoring singles in the bottom half to make it 2-2. Then with two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Elmore worked a walk against Shao-Ching Chiang and advanced to third base on a pickoff attempt and eventual throwing error by first baseman Bobby Bradley. Prior to the next pitch, Chiang balked to bring home the go-ahead run. Kevin Kramer ripped a 416-foot homer to right in the sixth that made it 4-2, and Will Craig added another insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to right to plate Kevin Newman. Dovydas Neverauskas worked around a two-out solo homer by Eric Haase in the ninth for his first save of the year. Tribe starter Dario Agrazal earned the win in his Triple-A debut, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.

TODAY: The Indians and Clippers meet for an early 11:05 a.m. start in game two of their three-game set. Right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-2, 4.05) ranks among league leaders in ERA (8th) and WHIP (10th, 1.30) but has yet to pick up a win through his first four Triple-A starts with Indy. He will face righty Jefry Rodriguez (1-0, 6.97), who has also pitched against Indy once this year on April 6 at Huntington Park (W, 5.2ip, 7h, 3r, 3er, 0bb, 4k). Rodriguez has also made two starts for Cleveland, going 0-1 with a 2.13 ERA (3er/12.2ip) and .178 average against big-league batters.

AGRAZAL DAZZLES IN 100TH CAREER START: 24-year-old Dario Agrazal impressed in his Triple-A debut, which was also the 100th start of his professional career. After surrendering two runs in the second inning on three hits and one walk -- his only free pass of the game -- the Panamanian faced the minimum over the next four innings. He threw 64 of his 98 pitches for strikes en route to 6.2 innings of two-run ball, the most innings thrown by a Tribe starter this season.

KRAMER HEATING UP: Kevin Kramer led the Indians with 15 home runs in 2018, and he belted his first of the 2019 campaign last night. He also notched a single, giving him two hits for a third time in his last four games. Over his last four games, he's 6-for-16 (.375) with two RBI and five runs scored. Through his first 10 games with the Tribe this year, Kramer hit just .158 (6-for-38) with two RBI and one run scored.

ELMORE EXCELLENT: With one game remaining this month, Jake Elmore (.390) is attempting to become just the fourth Tribe player since 2005 to post an average of .400 or greater (min. 75 ABs) in a single month. Brock Holt hit .432 in August 2012, Matt Hague hit .402 in June 2011 and Gregory Polanco batted .400 in April 2014. Elmore leads the club with 10 multi-hit performances. He is second in the league in batting (.390), tied for second in doubles (9) and tied for third in base hits (30).

RBI MACHINE: Elmore has driven in at least one run in four straight games and six of his last seven contests overall. The four-game RBI streak is the longest by a Tribe player this season.

HITTING STREAK ENDS: Patrick Kivlehan pinch-hit for Erich Weiss in the eighth inning last night and was retired by Josh Smith, snapping a nine-game hitting streak. During the stretch, the Tribe outfielder/first baseman hit .270 (10-for-36) with one homer, two doubles and three RBI. The streak was the longest by a Tribe player this season.

