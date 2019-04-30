Doubles Can't Ward off Double-Figure Trouble in 11-2 Setback
April 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders smashed a season-high five doubles, but fell 11-2 to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at PNC Field.
Ryan McBroom continued his hot hitting by leading off the bottom of the second inning with a double, his third in the last two games, and scored two batters later on a Gosuke Katoh infield single to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead. Katoh finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, pushing his season batting average up to a team-leading .355.
Rochester responded with three runs in the top of the third against Jonathan Loaisiga, and tacked on three more runs in the next two frames to take a 6-1 advantage through five innings. The six runs allowed by Loaisiga in his second Triple-A outing ties a career high for most runs allowed in a start.
J.P. Feyereisen tossed a scoreless sixth inning, but allowed a two-run home run in the seventh to Jordany Valdespin to expand the Red Wings lead to 8-1, and an unearned run against David Sosebee in the eighth ran the gap to 9-1.
The RailRiders struck back with a run in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of back-to-back doubles from Cliff Pennington and Brad Miller, but Tyler Duffey was able to escape the frame without any further damage. Rochester benefitted from a Drew Maggi two-run home run in the top of the ninth to pad its lead to 11-2.
The SWB offense rapped out 10 hits in the contest, paced by two-hit efforts from McBroom, Katoh and Matt Lipka. It marked the fifth time in the last six games that the RailRiders tallied double-digit hits and sixth straight contest in which multiple players recorded multi-hit games.
The RailRiders continue their four game series with the Red Wings on Thursday night at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP Chance Adams (1-1, 6.75) takes the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Rochester runs RHP Zack Littell (1-2, 4.50) to the rubber. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
10-12
