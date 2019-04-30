Indians Clipped by Columbus' Two-Run Ninth, Fall 7-6

INDIANAPOLIS - Eric Wood cranked a two-run homer in the seventh and the Indians scored two runs on a passed ball and wild pitch in the eighth, but the late rally wasn't enough in a 7-6 loss to Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Tim Federowicz provided the go-ahead knock for the visitors with a two-out, two-run single to center.

After squandering a 5-1 advantage, Columbus (15-10) rebounded in the ninth against Clay Holmes (L, 2-1) to even the series at one game apiece. Eric Stamets opened the inning with a single and advanced to third with no outs on a stolen base and Christian Kelley throwing error. Holmes struck out Greg Allen and retired Oscar Mercado on a groundout, but an intentional walk to Ryan Flaherty - followed by defensive indifference advancing Flaherty to second base - set up Federowicz's decisive hit.

Indianapolis (13-11) scored three runs in the seventh to make it a 5-4 ballgame. Two came on Wood's fourth home run of the season and another run scored on a Kevin Newman double into the left-field corner. In Indy's next at-bat, the Tribe tallied just one hit but worked three walks and benefited from a passed ball and wild pitch by Jon Edwards (W, 2-0) to take their first lead of the day.

Both teams traded one run in the first inning. Columbus then used a pair of two-run frames in the third and fourth to build a four-run cushion. Trayce Thompson, brother of Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson, homered to left off Eduardo Vera to make the score 4-1.

Tyler Lyons retired all five batters he faced in relief for Indy, striking out three.

The Indians and Clippers finish up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Rookie Davis (0-1, 5.21) will face Clippers righty Michael Peoples (2-0, 1.64).

