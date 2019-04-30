Bisons Sweep Twinbill with 4-3 Victories
April 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Don't call it a comeback... Call it comebacks!
The Bisons rallied past the PawSox in both games of a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday night from Sahlen Field and it was their two biggest bats that did the heavy lifting. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in three including the game-winning run in the Herd's 4-3 walk-off victory in game one. Cavan Biggio's three-run homer in the third inning of game two allowed Buffalo to come from three runs down to win again, 4-3.
Gurriel Jr. and Biggio were at the heart of the Bisons attack all night long. In the two games combined, Gurriel was 4-for-8 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Biggio was 2-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI, three walks, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Gurriel Jr. got the party started in the first inning of the night, sending a laser home run over the wall in left for a two-run shot that put the Bisons ahead early in game one. The blast was his fourth of the season in only 11 games with the Herd.
Video: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Two-Run Home Run
Biggio then made the lead stand up temporarily with an incredible catch to end the Pawtucket fourth. Playing his first game in right field for the Herd, Biggio chased down a ball in the gap that could've cleared the bases if not for his lunging grab.
After the PawSox took a 3-2 lead with three unearned runs in the fifth, Biggio started the rally with a one-out double in the sixth before scoring on Richard Urena's sacrifice fly to tie the game. That set the stage for Gurriel Jr. to win it with a bases loaded single to right field with two outs in the seventh.
Video: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Walkoff RBI Single
In game two, the Bisons found themselves down by three runs after Rusney Castillo's three-run homer in the first. Biggio then hit a moon shot onto the berm past the right-centerfield wall for a three-run shot of his own, his fifth blast of the season.
Video: Cavan Biggio Three-Run Home Run
The Bisons rally in the third inning continued as they sent 10 men to the plate. The next four Herd batters reached base with Michael De La Cruz singling home Urena for the eventual game-winning run.
That lead held as newcomer Taylor Saucedo tossed 3.1 innings of one hit relief for the victory in game two. Javy Guerra noted his first career Bisons save with a scoreless seventh inning. He benefited from Roemon Fields throwing out a runner trying to advance to third base on a fly ball.
The Bisons will now play for the four-game sweep of the PawSox on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
