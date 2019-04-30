Pitching Leads Hens to Victory over Bats

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens used strong pitching on a cold and rainy night at Fifth Third Field to defeat the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Mud Hens (9-15) pitching staff delivered 14 strikeouts in route to beat the Bats (10-16). With rain beginning to fall in the sixth inning, conditions were less than ideal as Toledo claimed the victory.

RHP Kyle Funkhouser earned the start for Toledo for his sixth start of the 2019 campaign. After only throwing two-thirds of an inning in his last two starts, Funkhouser flew through the first inning striking out three Louisville batters, with one player reaching on an error.

Danny Woodrow led off for the Mud Hens reaching first on a bunt single to the right side of the infield. Willi Castro followed with a single through the gap between the shortstop and third baseman. Mikie Mahtook then roped a double to the wall in right field to score Woodrow and give the home team an early lead. W. Castro then scored on a wild pitch during the at-bat of Dustin Peterson giving Toledo a 2-0 advantage. Daz Cameron reached on a hit-by-pitch with one out and then was caught stealing to end the inning.

Funkhouser continued to have success recording six K's without allowing a hit or a walk through the first three innings.

Back-to-back walks by Josh VanMeter and Christian Colon got the Bats started in the fourth inning. The runners then moved up a base on a wild pitch. Rob Refsnyder then ground out to shortstop W. Castro with one out brining in VanMeter. Juan Graterol flew out to end the inning with Louisville trailing 2-1.

Peterson led off the Toledo fourth inning reaching on an error by VanMeter at third base. Dawel Lugo then hit a one out single giving the Mud Hens runners on first and second. With two outs, Jacob Robson loaded the bases on a four-pitch walk. Pete Kozma then hit a single up the middle that was fielded by the second baseman Blake Trahan as Peterson came in to score. After a flip to shortstop Christian Colon in attempt to get Robson out at second, Colon threw the ball past first allowing Lugo to score as Toledo took a 4-1 lead into the fifth.

RHP Sandy Baez came into the game to take over for Funkhouser who delivered four innings allowing one earned run on no hits while suffering two walks and retiring seven on strikes.

The Hens got on the board again in the fifth inning as W. Castro led off with a triple and came in to score as Peterson hit a one-out bloop single to left field.

The bats were not working for the Bats in the sixth inning as Baez retired the side on strikes. Through two innings of work, Baez put up blanks in runs, hits and walks while fanning three before handing the ball off to LHP Caleb Thielbar to pitch the seventh.

In the top of the seventh inning, Refsnyder got on base with a one-out triple to the warning track in right field. Juan Graterol then hit a sacrifice fly to center field cutting the Louisville deficit to three.

Thielbar retired Kyle Wren then gave up a single to Nick Senzel prompting the Hens skipper to bring in RHP Zac Houston. Thielbar delivered one and one third innings allowing a hit and a run while fanning one. Houston then got out of the inning without allowing a run. In the ninth inning, Houston held off Louisville finishing with one and two thirds innings pitched allowing one hit while K'ing three.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens will be back in action tomorrow morning at 10:35 as it takes on the Louisville Bats in the final game of the three-game series.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

8. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for-3

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

10. IF Willi Castro: 2-for-4, 2 runs scored

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-4, run scored

18. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

22. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

24. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez: (W) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Hens Notes:

- INF Harold Castro and OF Victor Reyes were promoted to Detroit prior to today's game.

- Toledo ends April with a 9-15 record after recording winning records for the month of April in both 2017 and 2018.

- Toledo looks to win the rubber match tomorrow as the three-game series is split 1-1.

