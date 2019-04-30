Red Wings Pound 'Riders, 11-2, Tuesday Night in Scranton

The Red Wings hit three, two-run home runs and got a quality start from Kohl Stewart as they cruised to an 11-2 win Tuesday night over the Scranton/WB RailRiders Tuesday night in Moosic, PA.

With the win, the Wings (10-14) improved to 5-1 against the Yankees top affiliate in 2019.

Zander Wiel, Jordany Valdespin and Drew Maggi - hitting in the six, seven and nine hole respectively -- each went deep for Rochester on Tuesday night. The Wings finished the month of April with 34 home runs after hitting just seven in the season's first month a season ago.

Scranton actually plated the night's first run on a Gosuke Katoh RBI single in the second, but the Wings would respond by scoring the next nine runs.

Wiel finished 3-for-4, with three runs scored and three RBI. Maggi and Valdespin each collected two hits to go along with their two run homers.

Stewart (2-2) turned in his first quality start of the season allowing one run on five hits over six innings to earn his second win of the season for Rochester.

Rochester looks for their first three-game win streak of the season on Wednesday when they send RHP Zack Littell (1-2, 4.50) to the mound opposite RHP Chance Adams (1-1, 6.75).

WINGS THINGS: The Wings are 8-6 in their last 14 games after starting the season 2-8...Tuesday was the eighth time this season the Wings or their opponent scored 10+ runs in a game. Last season, only nine times the entire season did the Wings or their opponent score 10 or more runs in a game.

