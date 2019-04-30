2019 Ballpark Craft Beer Festival Friday, June 21

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce the 2019 Ballpark Craft Beer Festival, presented by The Hops Spot, Burger Bar & Poutinerie, at NBT Bank Stadium, Friday, June 21st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2019 Ballpark Craft Beer Festival will feature beer sampling on the main concourse and fans will be able to take batting practice on the field, under the lights with a chance to win a number of great prizes for hitting targets placed in the outfield. The event will also feature local restaurants who will have food available for sale on the concourse. New this year, beer-lovers can enjoy a post-festival fireworks extravaganza!

"The Hops Spot is thrilled to be the sponsor for one of Syracuse's premier craft beer events," said Matt Bartelson, managing partner at The Hops Spot. "This event allows us to align ourselves with Syracuse Mets fans, craft beer enthusiasts & the local CNY community."

Tickets will go on pre-sale for Syracuse Mets Season Ticket Holders and Suite Holders on May 6th at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 9th at 10 a.m. General Admission tickets will be $40 pre-sale and $50 on the day of the event. VIP tickets will also be available for purchase for $50 pre-sale and $60 on the day of the event.

VIP's will have early access to the Ballpark Craft Beer Festival with entry at 6 p.m. This allows VIP's the chance experience an additional hour of the festival and VIP's will have the chance to taste some exclusive and hard-to-find beers before the general admission crowds.

Both VIP's and general admission ticket holders will have access to unlimited tastings from over 100 beers from more than 50 breweries during the Festival. In additional, all beer-lovers will receive a souvenir sampling cup upon entry.

For more information on the 2019 Ballpark Craft Beer Festival please contact Katie Berger at kberger@syracusemets.com. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium in-person or over the phone during regular office hours or online at ballparkbrewfestcny.com.

