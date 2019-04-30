2019 Hensville Park Concert Series Announced

TOLEDO, OH- The 2019 Hensville Concert Series draws an eclectic lineup of veteran rock performers taking to the Owens Corning stage in Hensville Park for an intimate musical experience.

The series kicks off on Saturday, July 13 with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips and wraps up on Saturday, September 7 with Guster with a whole lot of good music in between. Hensville Park Concert Series is presented with support from Yuengling, Meredith Party Rentals and Great Lakes Sound.

Saturday, July 13: Phillip Phillips

Winner of the 11th season of American Idol, Phillip Phillips is known for his soulful, throaty vocals and mixing acoustic material with jam-oriented rock. After releasing his five-times-platinum debut single "Home", Phillips went on to record two chart-topping albums. The World from the Side of the Moon went platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. His second album, Behind the Light, offered up the single "Raging Fire", an anthemic folk-rock radio hit. The 26-year-old released his highly anticipated third full-length album, Collateral, in early 2018.

Tuesday, July 16: Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule has showcased its virtuosity, intelligence and breadth over the course of 16 studio and live albums, millions of album/track sales and streams and thousands of performances. The flexible interplay amongst front man Warren Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson makes them a true living, breathing ensemble. Gov't Mule's vast reservoir of songs has become a human encyclopedia of great American music while adding to that cannon with their signature sound. Celebrated as one of music's most treasured storytellers, Gov't Mule's front man GRAMMY ® Award-winning singer-songwriter Warren Haynes is lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era. A cornerstone of the American music landscape, he has brought his artistry to three of the greatest live rock groups - Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule and the Dead.

Thursday, August 22: Michael Franti & Spearhead

Singer/Songwriter Michael Franti believes there is battle taking place in the world today between cynicism and optimism and it comes through in his lyrics- fusing themes of love, community and social consciousness. His most recent album, Stay Human Vol II, is a reminder to himself and everyone that listens that the world is still good, and it is worth fighting for. Franti, with his distinct mixture of R&B, hip-hop, soul, folk, rock and reggae, has seen early critical acclaim with Stay Human soaring to the top of the charts including, #1 Billboard Independent Album Sales and #1 iTunes Top Albums Singer/Songwriter (US, CAN & AUS).

Saturday, September 7: Guster

Twenty years ago Guster emerged with a mixture of quirky acoustic folk and pop-rock before adopting a more robust sound. The band broke big in 1999 with the release of the third studio effort, Lost and Gone Forever. Followup albums had similar success with numerous singles finding their way into popular television shows and films. Guster has sold over one million records throughout their career. Their newest album, Look Alive, was released in 2019.

TICKET INFORMATION

Exclusive Member presale will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 11 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. For tickets and more information on the 2019 Hensville Concert Series, go to www.hensvilletoledo.com or call the box office at 419-725-4367.

Member: Event Lawn $22

Public: Event Lawn $25

Day Of: Event Lawn $28

Event Seating

Hensville Park provides the perfect venue for an intimate concert experience with the open air and laid-back atmosphere. Concert-goers can bring their own chairs and blankets into Hensville Park to sit in designated seating areas.

